Supply chain platform FourKites plans expansion in Asia-Pacific

After strong growth in the US and European markets, the global supply chain visibility platform FourKites plans for an aggressive expansion in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region with investment in resources, talent and strategic partnerships.
“We have seen some terrific momentum in the Asia-Pacific region in 2021. We have seen close to about 50% growth in our carrier network in the region. We will continue to invest in resources, talent and solutions, and partnerships for the Asia Pacific region in 2022,” said Rashi Jain, Managing Director of Fourkites India.
Founded in 2014 by Matthew Elenjickal, FourKites helps companies transform their end-to-end supply chain with real-time visibility. Its visibility solution powers over 750 of the world’s most recognised brands, including Coca-Cola, Walmart and Dow and 18 of the top-20 Food & Beverage companies in the world.
The Covid-19 pandemic greatly exposed the vulnerabilities in global supply chain management. From raw material shortages to challenges in cross-border movement of finished goods, disruption in the supply chain has affected manufacturing and trade across the globe.
The crisis has also spotlighted supply chain management as companies across the globe began to invest heavily in supply chain technologies such as FourKites to reduce shocks and disruptions.
In 2021, FourKites tracked a record 2.5 million global shipments every day. It also significantly expanded its carrier network and extended real-time visibility to more than 2,800 ports and 2.5 million facilities worldwide.
“The Pandemic has brought a ‘new normal’ in the supply chain as well. The disruptions that we had in the last two years due to lockdowns and raw material shortages and Black Swan events like a ship that got stuck in the Suez Canal have led to significant disruptions globally,” Jain said, adding, “All these factors have also accelerated investments that companies are making in the digital transformation of their supply chain management.”
