In a major step toward decarbonising India’s steel industry, Pune-based Suzlon Group has secured a landmark 400 MW wind power order from JSP Green Wind 1 Pvt. Ltd., a special purpose vehicle of Jindal Renewables Power Private Ltd. The partnership highlights Suzlon’s leadership in the commercial and industrial (C&I) wind energy sector, furthering India’s clean energy transition.

The deal involves the installation of 127 advanced wind turbine generators (WTGs) equipped with Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) towers, each with a capacity of 3.15 MW. These turbines will be located in the Koppal district of Karnataka, with the energy generated being utilized for captive consumption at steel plants in Chhattisgarh and Odisha. This initiative aims to enhance the sustainability of steel production, one of the most challenging sectors to decarbonize, and significantly contributes to India’s renewable energy and carbon reduction goals.

With this order, Suzlon’s cumulative project portfolio has now reached nearly 5.4 GW, underscoring its pivotal role in India’s green energy landscape.

Girish Tanti, Vice-Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, “We are proud to partner with the Jindal Group in a bold step towards a low-carbon future, leveraging wind power to revolutionise steel production. This groundbreaking collaboration not only redefines industrial sustainability but also aligns with India’s 2070 net-zero vision. Together, we are setting a new benchmark for sustainable practices that foster growth while safeguarding the planet.”

Bharat Saxena, President, Jindal Renewables, added, “As part of our commitment to cleaner energy solutions, we are taking breakthrough steps to integrate green energy into steelmaking, reducing the group’s overall carbon footprint and ensuring long-term sustainability. This collaboration marks the beginning of a new era in sustainable steel production, enabling us to achieve Group’s net zero commitment by 2047.”

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, “Decarbonisation of the steel sector is a critical area that requires intervention if we want to realise India’s renewable energy targets. With two Indian conglomerates joining hands to reassess and empower steelmaking operations, this collaboration is a true testament to ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ “