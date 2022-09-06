Suzlon to set up 180.6 MW wind power project for Sembcorp

Suzlon Group on Tuesday said it will set up a 180.6 megawatt (MW) wind power project for Sembcorp’s Indian subsidiary in Kanakagiribad and Bagalkot (Karnataka) and the plant is expected to be commissioned in 2024

The homegrown wind turbine manufacturer secured the order from the Singapore-based utilities company’s renewable energy (RE) subsidiary, Green Infra Wind Energy. Under the contract, the company will install 86 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each, Suzlon said in a statement.

Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project including, erection and commissioning. Suzlon will also provide comprehensive operation, and maintenance services post commissioning, the company added.

Suzlon Group CEO Ashwani Kumar said, “This is a third repeat order from Sembcorp. We are delighted to partner with them again and appreciate the confidence that the customer has demonstrated in our products and service offerings.”

Every Suzlon turbine ranging over 80-90 per cent on domestic content and manufactured in the country through a thriving domestic value chain is a testament to the company’s contribution to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, he added.

Suzlon turbines feature the time tested Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility network to meet the grid requirements.

The company’s R&D efforts are continuously geared towards increasing turbine performance, harnessing more energy from low wind sites, and lowering the cost of energy.

RE to tackle climate emergency

With the global consensus that RE is the most viable weapon to combat the climate emergency, there is a concerted worldwide effort to ramp up wind and solar installations, Kumar added.

“We are seeing the momentum picking up in India as well, with increased interest from all our stakeholders and customer segments to invest in RE. Suzlon’s expertise in the Indian Wind Energy Market over the last 27 years with products that are best suited to India’s varied wind regimes offers convenience and reliability to customers for setting up wind power projects all across India, backed by our impeccable service offerings,” he said.