Suzuki Motorcycle India sales up 18% in July

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Thursday reported 18 per cent increase in total sales at 69,236 units in July as against 58,805 units sold in the same month last year.

Domestic sales last month grew 17 per cent at 62,366 units as compared to 53,321 units in July 2018, SMIPL said in a statement.

SMIPL Vice President Devashish Handa said,”July was an exciting month at Suzuki Motorcycle India as we launched new products and variants in both motorcycle and scooter category, further strengthening our product offerings for Indian consumers”.