Suzuki Motor Corporation (Japan) on Thursday said it will launch six models of battery electric vehicles (EVs) by FY2030 in India, apart from providing a full range of products and services in alternate fuel.

“In India, we will introduce the sports utility vehicle (SUV) battery EV announced at the Auto Expo 2023 in FY2024, with six models to be launched by FY2030. To provide a full range of products and services, Suzuki will provide not only battery EVs but also carbon-neutral internal combustion engine vehicles that use CNG, biogas, and ethanol mixed fuels,” Suzuki Motor Japan said in a statement.

The range vehicles would include small hatchback, premium hatchback, SUV and multi-purpose vehicles/vans.

Based on the target date set by each government, Suzuki aims to achieve carbon neutrality in Japan and Europe by 2050 and in India by 2070, it said. Suzuki also said it will invest 4.5-trillion yen between 2023 and 2030 of which 2 trillion will go into electrification-related investment.

“For FY2030, Suzuki will contribute to the realisation of a carbon-neutral society and the economic growth of emerging countries such as India, ASEAN, and Africa, with our main business regions, Japan, India, and Europe, as the core,” it said in the statement.

Suzuki’s Indian arm Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), in a BSE filing, also said that in terms of research and development (R&D), Suzuki headquarters, Yokohama Lab, Suzuki R&D Centre India and MSIL will co-operate for efficient development by sharing the development in each field of future technologies, advanced technologies and mass production technologies.

“We will focus on creating solutions that are unique to Suzuki, which are to develop products and services focused on the customer, and grow along with the operating countries and regions,” Suzuki said adding that it continue to strive to achieve carbon neutral goals for each region, based on ‘our mindset to expand our customers’ choices’ and deliver products and services that meet the needs of each region.

Talking about biogas in India, Suzuki said biogas derived from cow dung will be produced and supplied.

“This biogas can be used for Suzuki’s CNG models that account for approximately 70 per cent of the CNG car market in India,” it said, adding Suzuki has signed an MoU with the Indian government agency National Dairy Development Board and Banas Dairy, Asia’s largest dairy manufacturer, to conduct verification of biogas.

In the two-wheeler segment, Suzuki said it plans to launch eight models globally by FY2030 with a battery EV ratio of 25 per cent. Some of them are likely to come to India as well.

“For large motorcycles for leisure purposes, we are considering adopting carbon-neutral fuels,” it added.

The Indian EV market is expected to grow manifold by 2030 with 50 per cent of the passenger cars sold accounting for EVs and companies such as Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra have announced to launch 10 EV models by 2026 and five EVs by 2027, respectively.