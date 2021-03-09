Swaraj Tractors evaluating plans to set up new plant

Swaraj Tractors, a business of Mahindra Group, which is functioning at full capacity due to robust tractor demand, is evaluating plans to set up a new manufacturing plant either in Punjab, where it has three facilities, or any other market.

“We are discussing the move as the plants are functioning at full capacity due to robust demand for tractor segment in the country. We are yet to finalise the location of the new plant and the quantum of investments. But we are keen to set up a plant within next two-three years,” Harish Chavan,– Chief Executive Officer, Swaraj Division of the diversified Mahindra Group, said.

The company has three manufacturing plants, including two for tractors assembly and one foundry factory.

Introducing a series of initiatives in paddy mechanisation in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he said: “We are looking at the agri mechanisation, harvesting and farm machinery business with new products and solutions.”

The current year is likely to close with total tractor industry sales of over 8 lakh units, a growth of over 20 per cent. This is in spite of Covid disruption but due to good two consecutive monsoons and improved agri sector sentiment, he said.

The Mahindra group, which sells tractors in Swaraj and Mahindra brands, has a market share of over 3.2 lakh of the 8 lakh plus industry, he said.

Exports back

“For some time during the Covid period where parts supplies were disrupted, we had to delay exports. But now with business getting back to normalcy and robustness seen in the industry and supplies keeping pace, we have revived exports which we make to Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka,” he said.

With paddy as one of the main kharif crops of the region, Swaraj recently launched the New Swaraj 742XT tractor developed exclusively for paddy mechanisation. The new 45hp (33.55 kW) tractor achieved success for its performance and fuel efficiency in puddling operations. Swaraj has also introduced a range of farm machinery and offers harvesting solutions from wet paddy to dry cereals to increase productivity and lower grain losses, for broad acre farms and small land holdings.

“The company will further introduce new tractors in the higher hp range, including 4-wheel drive tractors and lower hp tractors to support small farmers in their puddling operations,” he said.

“It took us 28 years to sell first five lakh units, the next 5 lakh were sold in 11 years and the last 5 lakh in 5 years. Today more than 15 lakh Swaraj tractors help farmers in the country,” he said.

The company recently launched a new brand campaign ‘Josh Ka Raaz Mera Swaraj’ campaign.