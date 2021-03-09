Swaraj Tractors evaluating plans to set up new plant

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Swaraj Tractors, a business of Mahindra Group, which is functioning at full capacity due to robust tractor demand, is evaluating plans to set up a new manufacturing plant either in Punjab, where it has three facilities, or any other market.
“We are discussing the move as the plants are functioning at full capacity due to robust demand for tractor segment in the country. We are yet to finalise the location of the new plant and the quantum of investments. But we are keen to set up a plant within next two-three years,” Harish Chavan,– Chief Executive Officer, Swaraj Division of the diversified Mahindra Group, said.
The company has three manufacturing plants, including two for tractors assembly and one foundry factory.
Introducing a series of initiatives in paddy mechanisation in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he said: “We are looking at the agri mechanisation, harvesting and farm machinery business with new products and solutions.”
Also read: Swaraj Tractors offer standby tractor facility to help farmers during coronavirus
The current year is likely to close with total tractor industry sales of over 8 lakh units, a growth of over 20 per cent. This is in spite of Covid disruption but due to good two consecutive monsoons and improved agri sector sentiment, he said.
The Mahindra group, which sells tractors in Swaraj and Mahindra brands, has a market share of over 3.2 lakh of the 8 lakh plus industry, he said.
“For some time during the Covid period where parts supplies were disrupted, we had to delay exports. But now with business getting back to normalcy and robustness seen in the industry and supplies keeping pace, we have revived exports which we make to Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka,” he said.
With paddy as one of the main kharif crops of the region, Swaraj recently launched the New Swaraj 742XT tractor developed exclusively for paddy mechanisation. The new 45hp (33.55 kW) tractor achieved success for its performance and fuel efficiency in puddling operations. Swaraj has also introduced a range of farm machinery and offers harvesting solutions from wet paddy to dry cereals to increase productivity and lower grain losses, for broad acre farms and small land holdings.
“The company will further introduce new tractors in the higher hp range, including 4-wheel drive tractors and lower hp tractors to support small farmers in their puddling operations,” he said.
“It took us 28 years to sell first five lakh units, the next 5 lakh were sold in 11 years and the last 5 lakh in 5 years. Today more than 15 lakh Swaraj tractors help farmers in the country,” he said.
The company recently launched a new brand campaign ‘Josh Ka Raaz Mera Swaraj’ campaign.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...