IPO-bound food and delivery major Swiggy has appointed Suparna Mitra as an Independent Director to its board.

Mitra, CEO of Titan Company Ltd’s Watches and Wearables Division, brings over 30 years of experience in lifestyle and retail. She joins three other independent directors on Swiggy’s board.

Swiggy’s list of independent directors includes Anand Kripalu - MD and Global CEO at EPL Ltd and Chairperson of the Swiggy board, Shailesh Haribhakti - Chairman of Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates, and Sahil Barua - Managing Director and CEO at Delhivery.

“We are excited to welcome Suparna as an independent director to our board. With her remarkable career and extensive experience in lifestyle and retail industries, along with her refreshing perspectives as a leader, we are confident that she will bring valuable insights and expertise to our Board as our business enters its next era of growth,” said Sriharsha Majety, Group CEO of Swiggy.

Mitra’s appointment to Swiggy’s board comes after Tractor And Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) chairperson Mallika Srinivasan stepped down as an independent director in February this year.

“Having seen Swiggy revolutionise on-demand convenience through innovation and customer-centricity, I’m excited by this opportunity. I look forward to collaborating with the Board members and management team of Swiggy; aimed at value-creation and values-based governance,” said Mitra on her appointment.

Swiggy’s board includes Sriharsha Majety, CEO and Co-Founder of Swiggy; Nandan Reddy, Co-Founder of Swiggy; Larry Illg, CEO of the largest investor Prosus’ Edtech and Food divisions; Ashutosh Sharma, Head of Investment - India, Prosus Ventures; Sumer Juneja, Managing Director - India and EMEA, SoftBank Investment Advisors; and Anand Daniel, Partner at Accel.

The appointment comes at a time when the food tech start-up is preparing for public market debut with draft public offering papers set to be filed in the next few months.