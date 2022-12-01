With the ongoing strike by Swiggy workers entering the 18th day in Kochi, the management has approached the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to enable delivery executives to serve customers.

Around 5,000 Swiggy workers are on strike looking for a hike in their remuneration.

The Court has passed an order that due action be taken in case of any overt acts threatening the lives of the concerned parties, and to see that law and order are maintained. The order has been filed with the related police stations in impacted districts.

“We are thankful to the authorities for their support in maintaining law; enabling hundreds of delivery executives to work in a peaceful manner and allowing thousands of restaurants listed on Swiggy to serve customers in Kochi,” the management said in a statement.

Vipin Vincent, Secretary of the Food Online Delivery Workers Union, affiliated with the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), said that the District Labour Officer has convened a conciliatory meeting on December 3 in which representatives from Swiggy management have agreed to attend.

Platform’s claims

According to Swiggy, the company has been trying to ensure continued operations in Kerala.

It claimed that a handful of partners and vested interested groups have consistently taken the law into their own hands, intimidating and harassing fellow delivery partners who want to work. In this context, Swiggy had to approach the High Court.