Switch Mobility plans $150-200 mn investments to spur its EV ambitions

Switch Mobility, electric vehicle arm of Hinduja Group, has chalked out a multi-pronged strategy with an investment outlay of $150-200 million in the next few years as the group outlined its future road map in the electric vehicle space.
“To accelerate our efforts in zero emission and provide a unified approach in technology development and address global markets, we have now combined our electric mobility assets into a single entity under the name of Switch Mobility headquartered in the UK,” said Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman of Switch Mobility.
He said the addressable markets globally for electric buses and light trucks are expected to reach $70 billion by 2030 from a current base of $ 5 billion. This growth could sharply increase in a strong policy scenario, as more nations mandate and/or advance their long-term zero emission goals, he said.
"We see Pay-per-mile and subscription-based ownership models becoming the new norm, to cover all sectors of passenger and cargo mobility. To address this, we are pioneering ‘Mobility as a Service’ model as well, which will be under a new entity and branded as OHM,” Dheeraj said.
Switch Mobility Ltd was formed combining the electric commercial vehicle operations of Ashok Leyland and the former Optare company to secure a leading global position in net zero carbon buses and light commercial vehicles.
In April, Switch Mobility announced technological collaborations with various partners, including Siemens, to deliver e-Mobility solutions that offer the lowest Total Cost of Ownership for CV customers. As part of its ramp-up, Switch Mobility has already signed customer agreements and LOI’s with leading logistic and ecommerce operators.
