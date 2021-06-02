Synthite Group organises free Covid vaccination drive

Synthite Group has organised a free Covid-19 vaccination drive for all its employees to ensure their safety and well-being.

The benefits of the drive would also be extended to a section of the population from distressed socio-economic background.

To facilitate the seamless execution of the drive, Synthite will procure 5,000 doses of the Covaxin vaccine directly from Bharat Biotech to vaccinate 2,500 people.

Also read: Synthite Group chairman CV Jacob passes away

The first phase of vaccination drive was launched on May 14 and completed on May 25 by covering 1,250 people with the delivery of 2,500 doses. The balance doses have been kept in reserve and will be administered as a second dose to the beneficiaries. The second phase of the vaccination drive is expected to begin in the next few days with the delivery of 2,500 doses which would be administered to the next lot of 1,250 beneficiaries.

Established in 1972, Synthite Industries Limited (Synthite) has been a pioneer in the field of value-added spices. Apart from its presence in Spice & Oleoresin Industry, the group has ventured into creating retail brands like Kitchen Treasures, Sprig, Paul & Mike and have offered products in different market segments.