T-Hub shortlists 21 start-ups for T-Angel accelerator

T-Hub, a start-up ecosystem enabler, has shortlisted 21 start-ups for the second edition of T-Angel. As many as 10 start-ups from the accelerator will get an investment of ₹50 lakh each during the 45-day accelerator programme

“We have vetted 250 applications to select the 21 start-ups, representing fintech, manufacturing, healthcare and education,” Ravi Narayan, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, has said. “T-Angel focuses on mentoring the start-ups to make them reach their full potential and ready to raise funds,” he added.

The list of shortlisted for the accelerator include Vityasa, Opstech, KarryNow, Self Charging evs, Signasis Technologies, Hueristic Devices and Fidelis Consulting Engineers.

“During the programme, an in-depth assessment of the start-up’s business plan will be conducted by us to map the gaps and design a tailor-made work plan,” the T-Hub CEO said.