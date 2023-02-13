T-Hub, a start-up ecosystem enabler, has signed an agreement with Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) to accelerate the growth of the startup ecosystem in India.

The two organisations would mentor and help Indian entrepreneurs tap opportunities in Japan.

During the one-year engagement, Suzuki Innovation Center (SIC), an open innovation platform, will provide growth opportunities to the start-ups incubated at the Hyderabad-based T-Hub.

“Entrepreneurs will get to engage and innovate with universities and industries from India as well as Japan in the domains of sustainability, rural development, supply chain, agritech, and mobility,” a senior executive of T-Hub said here in a statement on Monday.

“The partnership will help T-Hub entrepreneurs scale globally and get access to mentorship, and guidance from Suzuki Innovation Centre,” M Srinivas Rao, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, said.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Hideaki Domichi, former Ambassador of Japan to India, and Director of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Kinji Saito.