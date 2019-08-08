Companies

TAKE Solutions net dips 15 per cent

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 08, 2019 Published on August 08, 2019

TAKE Solutions reported a 15 per cent decline in net profit to ₹46 crore for the quarter ended June 30, compared with ₹54 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue increased by 25 per cent to ₹583 crore (₹468 crore). During the quarter, two of the top five pharma companies renewed long-term multi-million-dollar contracts till 2022. “We are on track in terms of our vision to be a $500 million enterprise by 2021,” said HR Srinivasan, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, TAKE Solutions, in a press release.

Published on August 08, 2019
Take Solutions Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Tata Chemicals Q1 profit rises 19%