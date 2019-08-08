TAKE Solutions net dips 15 per cent

TAKE Solutions reported a 15 per cent decline in net profit to ₹46 crore for the quarter ended June 30, compared with ₹54 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue increased by 25 per cent to ₹583 crore (₹468 crore). During the quarter, two of the top five pharma companies renewed long-term multi-million-dollar contracts till 2022. “We are on track in terms of our vision to be a $500 million enterprise by 2021,” said HR Srinivasan, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, TAKE Solutions, in a press release.