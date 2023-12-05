Japanese drugmaker Takeda has signed a three-year agreement with the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) to extend advisory and mentoring support to innovators and entrepreneurs, assisting them from ideation to market deployment of healthcare solutions.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the two towards this at the ongoing Global Bio-India 2023, organised by the Centre’s Department of Biotechnology (DBT)and BIRAC ( a public sector enterprise under DBT). Last week, the BIRAC chief told businessline that they were willing to hand-hold companies and start-ups looking to participate in India’s biotechnology journey and spur further innovation.

Sanjay Patel, Global Head of Data Digital and Technology Innovation Capability Solutions, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG, said, “ The entrepreneurial spirit of domestic healthcare start-ups has the power to drive healthcare advancements not only in India but globally.” Serina Fischer, General Manager, Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India, added that the partnership served as a practical blueprint, highlighting how public and private players can join forces to propel substantial and enduring advances in healthcare.”