Tanishq aims to attract customers with ‘digital gold’

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the digital initiative at Tanishq, a Titan company, with ‘digital gold’ being the latest. The company started digital transformation five years ago and spent so far nearly ₹100 crore.
“This helped Tanishq move into the digital mode quickly,” said Ajoy Chawla, CEO, Jewellery Division, Titan Company Limited.
With hardware, software and integration of data in place, Tanishq was able to move quickly off the block.
“We were already moving in that direction. It just got accelerated with Covid being the trigger. Otherwise, the investment was done in hardware and software. Off the ground, the ecosystem had yet to adapt and it happened during Covid. More than investment of money, it is investment of energy, effort, training and getting people excited about it. Necessity is the mother of invention,” he said.
In the last one year, Tanishq has implemented a number of digital features across its 200+ stores focussing on experiential commerce, ‘phygital’ features and strengthens the omnichannel presence.
Also read: Gold smuggling pegged at 300 tonnes annually
The new ‘phygital’ features, a technology stack that’ll bridge the gap between bricks and clicks includes video calling; endless aisle; virtual jewellery try on; real time live assisted chat and book an appointment powered by augmented reality in over 200 stores.
“We see digital initiative as a convergence not a divergence. One is complementing the other. About 80 per cent of the transactions get completed offline. The low-ticket size of say products of less than ₹30,000 may happen online. Above that value, people prefer the offline mode. Even with remote sales like video calling, we see people complete nearly 90 per cent of the process remotely but want to try it at the stores,” he said.
On digital gold, Tanishq being the only jewellery brand that offers it in India, Chawla said that it provides guaranteed safety, enables one to sell anytime, convert into physical gold and one can buy gold for as low as ₹100. “This targeted more towards youngsters,” he added.
Tanishq digital gold offers ‘SafeGold’ which is 24 karat gold. Customers have the flexibility to purchase jewellery at the time of redemption. “The digi gold customers will automatically get enrolled in the ‘Encircle loyalty program’ at Tanishq,” he said. It is too early to tell how it will evolve.
On Tanishq’s performance in the first quarter of this fiscal, Chawla said it was very good with the jewellery division doubling 100 per cent but the base was low as the corresponding period of last year was hit by the pandemic. “We are 65 per cent to 68 per cent of the pre-Covid level (corresponding quarter two years ago),” he said. “So far, so good. We have nothing to complain about,” he added.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...