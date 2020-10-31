Tanla hires new CTO, CMO, CHRO

Tanla Solutions, a cloud communication service provider, has strengthened its executive team in the areas of platforms and products, customer success, brand and talent.

It appointed Balaji Kesavaraj as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Harish Arora as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Preetham Singh as the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

Tanla, a listed entity, handles over 200 billion business communications annually for players in sectors such as telecom, banking and retail.

“Our new CMO, CHRO and CTO will drive immense value across the organisation and bring in global processes and systems. We are also looking forward to realising our objective of becoming a holistic platform company under the new leadership,” Uday Reddy, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tanla, said.

Balaji comes with over two decades of experience in building global brands, platform evangelism and business-to-business marketing.

“At Tanla, he will be responsible for driving brand visibility at a global scale,” he said.

“Tanla is exploring new territories to realise its target to become a global platform company. The new CTO Harish Arora is the right fit to lead the company in this journey. He has 26 years of experience in the software and product development industry,” he said.

He has worked for companies like NetApp, Dell, SUN Microsystems and Wipro.