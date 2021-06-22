Tarun Katial and Keertan Adyanthaya to launch new tech platform

Tarun Katial, ex-CEO ZEE5 and Keertan Adyanthaya, ex-Head of Content & Communication for The Walt Disney Company APAC in Hong Kong have partnered to launch Serendipity Media Technology, an AI-powered platform for writers, producers and entertainment platforms.

Aids content creation

The founders have a collective experience of over five decades in the broadcast and digital media space and aim to leverage the knowledge for this new venture. The platform aims to help writers and production companies create relevant and suitable content. It will help writers with insights and tips on making their scripts better.

Serendipity aims to transform the way writers create content and how media platforms evaluate and choose relevant scripts for their audience, the company said in a statement.

The platform that they are creating will initially be launched in India and then rapidly roll out to global markets like the United States and the United Kingdom

It will help in the end-to-end story evaluation process by providing writers with information and intelligence that helps them create content that finds the right fit with the broadcasters or platforms, enabling producers to filter content as per the relevancy and provides in-depth understanding of audience psyche to the platforms.

Katial said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of our new venture. Our goal is to provide writers with tools that ease the burden of content creation through a structured approach and AI assistance.”

Adyanthaya said, “We are excited about creating an all-inclusive platform that not only empowers and enables content creation, but understands audiences better. It will help us deliver sharply defined content with a higher success ratio for everyone in the value chain.”

The platform is expected to go live from mid-July 2021.