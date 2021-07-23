Tata Boeing Aerospace delivers 100th fuselage for AH-64 Apache combat helicopter

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) has delivered the 100th fuselage for the AH-64 Apache combat helicopter to Boeing from its manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.
The fuselage will be transported to Boeing’s AH-64 Apache manufacturing facility in Mesa, AZ, for integration into the final assembly line.
KT Rama Rao, Industries Minister, Telangana said, “ Telangana government is committed to provide all necessary support to make the State a preferred destination for global aviation and defence manufacturing. I congratulate Boeing and Tata for this milestone.”
Also read: Tata Boeing Aerospace to manufacture 737 vertical fin structures in Hyderabad
Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India, said, “Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited is an example of Boeing’s commitment towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the co-development of integrated systems in aerospace and defence not just for India, but for the world. We have quadrupled our sourcing from India in the past two years to more than $1 billion.”
Sukaran Singh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), said, “The achievement of 100th fuselage delivery for AH-64 within three years of the facility being operational reflects our ability to industrialise and ramp up complex aerospace programmes and deliver with highest levels of quality. This accomplishment places the Telangana facility as part of the global supply chain for Apache Helicopters. ”
Tata Boeing Aerospace, Boeing’s first equity joint-venture in India, is the result of a 2015 partnership agreement with TASL. Spread over 14,000 square meters, the state-of-the-art facility has been producing aero-structures for Boeing’s AH-64 Apache helicopter, including fuselages, secondary structures and vertical spar boxes for customers worldwide. Recently, Boeing had announced the addition of a new production line to manufacture complex vertical fin structures for the 737 family of airplanes.
The Tata-Boeing joint-venture manufactures aerostructures for Apache helicopters and recently added a new production line to produce vertical fin structures for the 737 family of aircraft.
