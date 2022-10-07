Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) is venturing into ready-to-cook category with a focus on both domestic and international markets while strengthening its presence in the ready-to-eat segment.

The company had acquired Tata SmartFoodz (owner of Tata Q) from Tata Industries Ltd for ₹395 crore late last year. Now, the packaged food & beverage major has rebranded Tata Q to Tata Sampann Yumside with plans to rapidly scale up the brand’s presence in the country.

Widening brand

Deepika Bhan, President, Packaged Foods (India), TCPL, told businessline that the company plans to scale up the distribution of Tata Sampann Yumside across 60 cities within two months. “We aim to widen the brand’s addressable market and cater to multiple consumption occasions. From a category standpoint, Tata Q had a limited play in the heat and eat segment so far. Now, Tata Sampann Yumside will straddle across both ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat segments,” she added.

Talking about the rebranding strategy, Bhan said the RTC and RTE portfolio will complement the existing categories of the company’s masterbrand Tata Sampann.

“The ready-to-cook segment in the country is witnessing explosive growth as consumers are seeking convenience and wholesome food options. Our aim is to offer taste and convenience to consumers with an innovative portfolio of ready-to-eat meals and ready-to-cook gravies. Besides strengthening the brand’s presence in India, we will also take these products to international markets such as the US and the UK,” Bhan explained.

Distribution strategy

So far the product portfolio includes heat-and-eat range of pastas, noodles, biryani and appetisers. It is now being expanded to include more ethnic options of ready-to-eat meals and ready-to-cook gravies. The new ready-to-cook range includes m akhani gravy, kadhai masala, biryani paste, sambar paste and nihari gravy. Meanwhile, the new ready-to-eat product range will include dal makhani, paneer makhani, channa masala, palak corn and butter chicken.

“We will adopt an omni-channel distribution strategy and will have a strong presence across channels. The categories lend themselves well to quick-commerce platforms and modern trade stores,” she added.

TCPL will bank on its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, to make the new portfolio for India and export to international markets.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit