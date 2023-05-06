Tata Consumer Products Soulfull is looking to expand its Bidadi manufacturing plant located in Karnataka. Soulfull, which was acquired by Tata Consumer Products in 2021, had 15,000 stores and has now expanded to 4,00,000 stores across the country.

“We are making a significant investment in the expansion of the Bidadi plant on the outskirts of Bangalore. The expansion is to ensure capacity is taken at maximum level and at the same time automate so that we can scale up,” said Prashant Parameswaran, MD & CEO, Tata Consumer Soulfull Pvt Ltd to businessline.

Soulfull, which initially launched products with breakfast cereals and recently forayed into masala oats, is witnessing an uptick in demand for its products. “We can leverage the wide distribution network that Tata Consumer Products has, the ability to go deeper in science, and we have a trustworthy brand associated with Soulfull which means a lot especially when you go deeper in the pop strata,” said Parameswaran

Soulfull is also looking at setting up of new manufacturing plant to cater across India. “We are evaluating opportunities to set up a plant that will be closer to our other markets as we are selling well in the East, North, Central, and Western markets. South is a very strong market and currently everything is being serviced from the Bidadi facility. As we expand and given that there is a large distribution network on a pan-India basis we will require to expand our capacities outside Bangalore as well,” added Parameswaran.

