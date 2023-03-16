Tata Consumer Products will stay focused on introducing innovation across three vectors — health and wellness, convenience and premiumisation, according to Puneet Das, president of packaged beverages (India and South Asia). Moreover, these categories will continue to concentrate on utilising the digital space, as they often have a larger online consumer base, he added.

“A lot of the health and wellness products that we are launching, and some premium variants, have a higher affinity for the online audience, especially in tier-1 and metropolitan cities,” said Das.

Innovation strategy

TCP has launched several mass and premium products, such as 1868 by Tata Tea, Sonnets by Tata Coffee, Albanian – Tata Tea Gold Care and Teaveda, in the last year and a half. However, tapping the online and offline sales is not the only reason. “We want to make sure that it fits our innovation strategy based on health and wellness, convenience and premiumisation and is able to fulfil our addressable market,” he added.

With an aim to continually remain relevant and drive engaging consumer connections, Das said the company has been spearheading immersive consumer experiences and unique technologies as part of both its hyperlocal and national campaigns. “Ever since we started this journey of hyperlocal campaigns in the last few years, our digital play has shot up,” he said.

According to TCP, over time, its mix of digital has become far higher than industry standards and is ahead of the curve. While there is no fixed budget for its digital spending, the company says it has been proactive in the usage of digital media such as Metaverse and others.

“There is no fixed budget that we have; moreover, we don’t use technology for technology’s sake. It has to fit into a brand objective. Depending on the brand objective, we are able to use a good mix of traditional plus digital and maximise it,” Das said.

Tata Consumer Products hosted its first edition of INFUSE’23 to bring together the media industry’s tech and content leaders to remain at the forefront of digital innovation.