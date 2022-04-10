Tata Consumer strengthens play in the premium salt segment

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) is looking to strengthen its play in the premium salt segment. It has recently introduced Tata Salt SuperLite with 30 per cent less sodium than regular iodised salt, when there is heightened awareness around health and nutrition during the pandemic.

The new addition to the premium low-sodium salt portfolio comes after nearly 15 years since the launch of Tata Salt Lite in 2007, which has 15 per cent low sodium.

Deepika Bhan, President, Packaged Foods- India, Tata Consumer Products told BusinessLine, “Given that we are the leader in the branded iodised salt segment, it is our responsibility to cater to the evolving consumer needs and expand the segment further. The latest innovation is carefully formulated for the needs of the health-conscious consumer and solves a real consumer problem. We would be keen to ensure that in the medium term the premium salt segment contributes significantly to our overall salt business.”

Tata Salt SuperLite is available in one kg packets priced at ₹60 across general trade, modern trade and ecommerce channels.

Bhan said the brand has been on the premiumisation journey for more than a decade. “ India continues to be a single salt country but we are seeing an emergence of consumer cohorts over the years with evolving needs for low-sodium salt options. This trend has got exacerbated during the pandemic. The marketplace is also evolving with the growth of the channels such as modern trade stores and e-commerce platforms, which enables the consumers to find these options seamlessly,” she added.

The company has been aggressively looking to grow Tata Sampann into a larger master food brand and recently ventured into dry fruits with products such as branded cashews and almonds. “We see strong opportunities to grow our presence more deeply in the existing categories. At the same time, we definitely see space to venture into more adjacencies in the value-added space. We are working on a few different options at this point and aim to craft Sampann into a really large foods master brand,” Bhan said.

Responding to a query on inflationary pressures, she said, “ Inflation is a reality this year and we are playing all the lines of the P&L in terms of efficiencies and costs. It’s a balancing act at this point and we want to ensure we keep consumer demand safe especially since we are in essential categories.”