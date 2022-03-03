Tata Elxsi, Renesa establish innovation centre for electric vehicles

Design and technology services company Tata Elxsi and Japanese company Renesa Electronics Corporation, an advanced semiconductor solutions provider, have announced a collaboration for a design centre in Bengaluru for electric vehicles.

Looking at solution accelerators

Tata Elxsi and Renesas will bring together their domain expertise, intellectual property, and assets to the next generation EV innovation centre that is set up in Bengaluru to create reference designs and solution accelerators for critical EV subsystems like battery management systems and motor control units, among others.

Speaking to BusinessLine, Shaju S, Vice President and Head of Transportation, Tata Elxsi said, “Both companies have been engaged for more than a decade now. We have been working on their various product clients, predominantly developing software, supporting their microcontrollers. There is a big buzz about electric vehicles and so we wanted to bring the strengths of the two organisations.”

Renesa comes with a strong semiconductor and hardware design background while Tata Elxsi has a strong automotive practice, having worked along multiple original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers.

“Markets like India are especially sensitive to cost, and our solutions will help cut down product development risks, costs and greatly improve time-to-market”, Shaju S added.

Two-wheelers and light commercial vehicles will become the starting point for the two companies before moving to four-wheelers in due course. Tata Elxsi declined to name its clients.

“We are starting with a lean team having a strength of 25-50 people and depending on traction we get we will scale up further. We are not looking at products. We are looking at solution accelerators. We stop the designing at a level where it is ready to be taken into production. We are designing and developing solution accelerators which will help faster go-to-market and reduce cost to a large extent. We expect to scale up the manpower up to 100-150 or even higher if we decide to take on additional components,” Shaju S added.

India’s electric two-wheeler demand has gained significant momentum in the past 2 years especially with petrol crossing the century mark. The presence of start-ups has fuelled product availability in the market resulting in consumer excitement.

Traction to LCVs

Light commercial vehicles are the next type of electric vehicles that are likely to gain traction especially with the government trying to discourage diesel fuel. While some established players have launched such light EVs, start-ups have also entered this space.