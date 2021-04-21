Companies

Tata group to import 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen

Our Bureau. New Delhi | Updated on April 21, 2021

The move is expected to help ease oxygen shortage in the country amid alarming surge in Covid cases

Give the increasing demand for medical oxygen amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the country, the Tata Group has announced that it will import 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen via special chartered flights.

“The Tata group is importing 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen and help ease the oxygen shortage in the country,” Tata Group said in a tweet.

“Given the oxygen crisis, we are putting in all our efforts to support India’s healthcare infrastructure,” it said.

Separately, subsidiaries like Tata Steel are also diverting oxygen to States to help with the rising demand.

“Medical oxygen is critical to the treatment of #COVID19 patients. Responding to the National urgency, we're supplying 200-300 tons of Liquid Medical Oxygen daily to various State governments & hospitals,” Tata Steel had said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Tata Trusts and Tata Sons last year had donated ₹1,500 crore towards various relief funds for Covid-19 to provide protective equipment to medical personnel, testing kits, treatment facilities, etc.

Published on April 21, 2021
