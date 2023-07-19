Tata Sons on Wednesday announced its plan to establish a global battery cell gigafactory in the UK with a capacity to produce 40GW of cells annually, at an investment of over £4 billion.

The company said the investment will deliver electric mobility and renewable energy storage for the UK and rest of Europe.

The battery factory will produce high-quality sustainable battery cells and packs for the mobility and energy sectors. The gigafactory intends to maximise its renewable energy mix, targeting 100 per cent clean power.

“The Tata Group is deeply committed to a sustainable future across all of our business. Today, I am delighted to announce the Tata Group will be setting up one of Europe’s largest battery cell manufacturing facilities in the UK. Our multi-billion pound investment will bring state-of-the-art technology to the country, helping to power the automotive sector’s transition to electric mobility, anchored by our own business, Jaguar Land Rover. With this strategic investment, the Tata Group further strengthens its commitment to the UK, alongside our many companies operating here across technology, consumer, hospitality, steel, chemicals, and automotive. I also want to thank His Majesty’s Government, which has worked so closely with us to enable this investment,” said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons.

The battery plant will, through battery recycling, recover and reuse all original raw materials as part of a circular economy ecosystem.

“This will be one of the largest ever investments in the UK automotive sector. It will not only create thousands of skilled jobs for Britons around the country, but it will also strengthen our lead in the global transition to electric vehicles, helping to grow our economy in clean industries of the future,” said Rishi Sunak, UK Prime Minister..

