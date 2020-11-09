Tata Motors delivers 25 Ace CNG vehicles to Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Tata Motors has delivered 25 Ace CNG models to the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to support the latter’s mission of using clean-fuel vehicles for municipal services.
Andhra Pradesh Minister of Municipality and Urban Development Bosta Satyanarayana flagged off the vehicles at a ceremony at Gandhi Maidan, Vijayawada.
The Tata Ace tippers are specially designed for efficient waste collection and are equipped with a 3-cubic metre closed-box tipper. With the high manoeuvrability and fuel-efficient 700cc CNG engine, the vehicles feature a geo-positioning system, public announcement system, wet and dry compartments and a close-circuit camera system to further aid the effective operations. The vehicles were procured by the Corporation through an open tender, wherein Tata Motors emerged as the top bidder.
Vinay Pathak, Vice-President, Product Line, SCV & PU, Tata Motors, in a statement said: “The Tata Ace is a versatile product that caters to a wide variety of applications for private and municipal use. Tata Motors is at the forefront of developing innovative solutions for its customers, and we’re confident that the Ace Gold will excel their requirement, while being cost effective.”
The Tata Ace is available with a wide array of load bodies, including the 2-, 2.6-, 3- and 3.3-cubic metre capacity in open box and closed box variants to suit the need of the customers.
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
SBI (₹219.2)The stock of SBI appreciated through last week after rebounding from the support of ₹190. As a ...
But with the next barrier approaching, caution is warranted
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...