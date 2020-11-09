Tata Motors delivers 25 Ace CNG vehicles to Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

Tata Motors has delivered 25 Ace CNG models to the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to support the latter’s mission of using clean-fuel vehicles for municipal services.

Andhra Pradesh Minister of Municipality and Urban Development Bosta Satyanarayana flagged off the vehicles at a ceremony at Gandhi Maidan, Vijayawada.

The Tata Ace tippers are specially designed for efficient waste collection and are equipped with a 3 -cubic metre closed-box tipper. With the high manoeuvrability and fuel-efficient 700cc CNG engine, the vehicles feature a geo-positioning system, public announcement system, wet and dry compartments and a close-circuit camera system to further aid the effective operations. The vehicles were procured by the Corporation through an open tender, wherein Tata Motors emerged as the top bidder.

Vinay Pathak, Vice-President, Product Line, SCV & PU, Tata Motors, in a statement said: “The Tata Ace is a versatile product that caters to a wide variety of applications for private and municipal use. Tata Motors is at the forefront of developing innovative solutions for its customers, and we’re confident that the Ace Gold will excel their requirement, while being cost effective.”

The Tata Ace is available with a wide array of load bodies, including the 2-, 2.6-, 3- and 3.3-cubic metre capacity in open box and closed box variants to suit the need of the customers.