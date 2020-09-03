Tata Motors, Hyundai will supply 250 electric vehicles to EESL

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) will procure 250 electric vehicles (EV) from Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor India. EESL is a joint venture of public sector undertaking companies under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power. It identifies itself as a Super Energy Service Company (ESCO).
According to an EESL statement, Tata Motors Limited will supply 150 Nexon electric compact sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and Hyundai Motor India Limited will supply 100 Kona electric premium SUVs for government use.
EESL will procure the Tata Nexon at ₹14.86 lakh each, ₹13,000 cheaper than its ex-showroom price. The Hyundai Kona, which offers a higher range, will be procured at an 11 per cent lower price band of ₹21.36 lakh and with a standard three-year warranty.
“These electric vehicles will replace the existing fleet of petrol and diesel vehicles of the Central and State Governments. EESL has already received an order for 300 Long Range EVs from The Agency for Non-Conventional Energy and Rural Technology (ANERT), Kerala to be supplied in the initial phase,” the statement said.
“This procurement will utilise $5 million from the recent grant provided by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). EESL has received financing from ADB towards the cost of scaling up and financing high priority areas like Demand Side Energy Efficiency Sector Projects,” the statement said.
Saurabh Kumar, Executive Vice-Chairperson, EESL, said, “A shift to EVs, facilitated by our e-mobility programme will reduce dependence on oil imports and promote power capacity addition in India. We are also working on rapid establishment of electric vehicle charging stations, which will give a fillip to the electric vehicle sales.”
EESL said that it plans to leverage efficiencies of scale and drive down costs through innovative business models, while supporting local manufacturing facilities, gaining technical competencies for the long-term growth of the EV industry.
