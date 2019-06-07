Tata Motors launches business utility vehicle Ultra in Vietnam

Tata Motors on Friday launched its next-gen range of Ultra business utility vehicles (BUVs) in Vietnam. The BUV is specially designed to meet the customer needs in that country, it said in a press release.

“It’s a BUV offering SUV-like comfort, with truck-like performance and the profitability of a light commercial vehicle,” it added.

“The Tata Ultra Business Utility vehicle is a result of extensive feedback from customers and an immersive study into the lives of drivers to better understand their expectations. Tata Motors is committed to shaping the industry in Vietnam, with the latest global technologies, giving the Vietnamese customer competitive business advantages with the trusted credentials of the Tata Motors brand,” said Girish Wagh, President - Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors.

The truck comes with three years or 200,000 km driveline warranty, in three colours — Arctic White, Arizona Blue and Sardinia Red.

According to the release, the Ultra range offers superior performance, a comfortable world-class cabin, heavy-duty aggregates and multiple load-body configurations. It will cater to payloads ranging from 4 to 11 tonnes with engine capacities from 85 HP to 180 HP.

“Having successfully launched the Tata Super Ace in Vietnam, we hope to repeat the success with the Ultra. We hope to consolidate our position in the light-duty commercial vehicle space in Vietnam with the Tata Ultra. TMT Motors aims to become a market leader in the Vietnam CV market with Tata Motors products,” said Bui Van Huu Chairman, TMT Group.

TMT Motors manufactures, assembles and distributes commercial vehicles in Vietnam.

Local conditions

The Ultra 814 is built for Vietnam conditions, the company said. The Ultra meets Europe’s top safety norms and is equipped with a full air brake system, ABS and power steering that facilitates improved driver control and precision. The clear lens headlamps, LED integrated tail lamps offer superior visibility, it added.

Besides the mechanics of the vehicle, the company said that the uniqueness of the Tata Ultra is its cockpit, which it claims is both functional and attractive.

“Designed by a leading European design house, Bertone, the walkthrough cabin with a width of 2.2 m is the best-in-class offering comfort, safety and style,” it said.