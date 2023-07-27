Tata Motors has announced exciting consumer offers for its passenger vehicle portfolio for the ensuing Onam festival in Kerala, being one of the best-performing markets.

The company is extending consumer offers up to ₹80,000 on its ICE and EV range of cars and SUVs, scratch and win assured gifts along with undertaking priority deliveries.

Easing the buying process, Tata Motors has also partnered with top PSUs, and private and regional financiers for consumers to avail attractive finance options such as 100 per cent on-road funding and EMI holiday - Buy Now and Pay later.

Tata Motors also introduced two new variants in the Altroz line-up, the XM and XM(S), priced at ₹6.90 lakhs and ₹7.35 lakhs, respectively (ex-showroom, Kochi).

Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “With strong demand for entire EV portfolio (Nexon EV, Tiago EV, and Tigor EV), the Kerala market is showing the way for the rest of the country. The customers here have been quick to realise the benefits of EVs like low operating costs, ease of operations, enjoyable driving, and most importantly zero emissions which is good for the environment.”

Vinay Pant, Head, Marketing, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “Kerala has always been a significant market and the company is having 105 sales outlets and 65 service centres.”