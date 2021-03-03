Tata Motors launches the Signa 3118 truck

Tata Motors on Wednesday launched the Tata Signa 3118, which it claimed is India’s first 3-axle 6x2 (10 wheeler) rigid truck with 31 tonnes Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW).

This product is engineered to be the game-changer in the Indian trucking industry, offering the highest profit potential to its owners, Tata Motors claimed in a statement.

This is the company’s latest offering in the medium and heavy commercial vehicles segment.

“With a 3,500kg higher certified payload than the corresponding 28-tonne GVW rigid truck and equivalent cost of operations with similar fuel, tyre and maintenance cost as a 28-tonne truck, this product is conceived to significantly enhance the net operating profit for its customers by nearly 45% over a 28-tonne truck,” the company said.

The incremental investment on the Signa 3118.T, over the corresponding 28-tonne truck, can be recovered in less than one year of operations and followed by years of incremental earnings, it added.

“The Signa 3118.T is a landmark in Tata Motors’ journey towards customer excellence. Value features like fuel economy switch, gear shift advisor, ICGT brakes, Fleet Edge telematics system with inbuilt anti-fuel theft, reverse parking assistance perfectly complement the pioneering vehicle design exceeding the expectations of the new-age customer. The Lx version also comes with air conditioning and unitised wheel bearings. This model expands the array of choice for customers seeking to enhance their profitability through revenue growth model,” said Rajesh Kaul, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, in a statement.

It is ideally suitable for all types of tanker applications – petroleum, oil and lubricants, chemicals, bitumen, edible oil, milk and water, as well industrial goods such as packed LPG cylinders, lubricants, agricultural products, the company said.