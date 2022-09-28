Tata Motors launched its Tiago Electric Vehicle (EV) on Wednesday at an introductory price of .₹8.49 lakh.

The Tiago EV will be available at that price for the first 10,000 customers of which 2,000 EVs will be reserved for the current owners of other EVs from Tata Motors.

The bookings for the vehicle will start on October 10 and the deliveries will begin in January 2023.

Two battery packs

The vehicle is being offered in combinations of battery packs including a 25kWh battery that delivers a range of 315 km and a 19.2kWh battery pack that delivers a range of 250 km.

The EV will have four different charging solutions including a 15A plug point, a standard 3.3kW AC charger, a 7.2kW AC home fast charger and DC fast charging that can add 110 km of range with just 30 mins of charging.

With the launch, the company aims to increase its penetration and have a 25 to 30 per cent market share with Tiago EV.

“To make our EVs more accessible we are entering 80 new cities and expanding our network to more than 165 cities,” said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.

Tiago EV features

The Tiago EV features include remote geo-fencing and car location tracking, smartwatch connectivity, real-time vehicle charge status, remote AC on/off with temperature setting and remote vehicle health diagnostics.

Tata Motors has the largest share of its electric vehicles in India from the western region followed by the north and then the South. Cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, and Kolkata are among the top EV purchased vehicles.

“Tiago EV is a disruptive product with a lot of premium features that will attract customers. This should be the best-selling EV in the country,” added Chandra.