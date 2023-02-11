Indian automaker Tata Motors on Saturday introduced its BS6 Phase II range of passenger vehicles that are fitted with engines compliant with the new emission standards.

The company also announced increasing its warranty of 2 years/75,000 km to 3 years/1 lakh km across the range.

“Tata Motors has always been an active partner of the government’s mission to reduce vehicular pollution. In line with this thought process, we took this opportunity of upgrading our cars not only with the new emission standards but also to delight our customers with an enhanced portfolio that boasts of cutting-edge safety, drivability, upgraded features, better ride experience and most importantly — a hassle-free ownership experience,” said Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

The company that has completed BS6 phase 2 transition stated that it introduced performance upgrades on its vehicle offerings across powertrain options of petrol, diesel and compressed natural gas.