Country’s leading auto maker Tata Motors has announced a major manufacturing investment in Tamil Nadu. The Mumbai-headquartered company has planned to invest ₹9,000 crore in building a cutting-edge vehicle manufacturing facility

The proposed project is expected to create jobs for more than 5,000 people. The factory is expected to come in Ranipet district.

The company signed an agreement with the Government on Wednesday for the proposed investment.

Over the past couple of years, Tamil Nadu has hit the fast lane and become the ultimate hub for investments, showcasing our Chief Minister’s dedication to fostering top-tier employment for our vibrant youth and amplifying our industrial prowess, the State Industries Minister T R B Raaja said in his tweet.