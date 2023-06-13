Indian automaker Tata Motors — which has the largest electric vehicle penetration in the country — is developing a software for controlling its electric powertrains. The company sold 50,043 electric vehicles in 2022-23 in the domestic market.

The software will be developed in-house and used for the company’s operation.

“Tata Motors is working on the development of in-house control software for electric powertrains, prognostics, and high-fidelity powertrain plant models for Hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) testing,” the company stated in its 2022-23 annual report.

Tackling cyber threats

Highlighting cyber threats to its vehicles, Tata Motors stated that is training its staff and vehicle certifications to mitigate the risk of data privacy of consumers and vehicle hacking.

“Autonomous driving and the new regulatory requirement related to vehicle electronics possess a greater challenge of cyber security for our products. It calls for the implementation of necessary advanced technologies and processes to protect our vehicles as well as various organisational functions from any potential risk of hacking and data privacy issues,” the company stated.

Further, the company plans to introduce 10 electric vehicles by 2026. In FY2023-24, the company will focus on volume growth of its electric vehicles and is working on the development of an advanced electric powertrain for the small commercial vehicle segment.

Charging infra

“We strengthened our collaboration with Tata Power and scaled up public charging infrastructure by 1.9X to 3,800 chargers in priority geographies across the country. In addition, over 900 common charging points were installed in residential complexes across 5 metro cities, and home charging expanded to more than 170 cities to enhance customer convenience and experience,” said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited.