Tata Motors to introduce Tiago EV

Tata Motors on Friday announced expansion of its electric vehicle portfolio and stated that the company will introduce an electric version of its Tiago. The Tiago Electric Vehicle (EV) will be launched soon.

As per the company, a detailed specification of the Tiago EV along with the price will be released soon.

Tiago will be the company’s third electric vehicle product after Nexon and Tigore that are presently available for the Indian consumers.

Tata Motors will also be introducing 10 EV in the Indian market.

Tata Motors have stated that the Tiago will bring in all the electric vehicle benefits including easy drive, silent cabin and a low cost of ownership.

“We have over 40,000 Tata EVs plying on road and we are grateful to the early adopters who have shown faith in the brand. Leveraging group synergies, we have also established Tata UniEVerse, a one of its kind EV ecosystem, which is further propelling the EV adoption. We had earlier unveiled our 3 phased approach towards building a comprehensive EV portfolio. We are committed to launch 10 EVs in different product segments, body styles and affordability levels,” Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) has been established with TPG Rise Climate to offer new mobility solutions. TPEM aims to ride the green wave and support the government’s vision to have 30% electric vehicle penetration by 2030.