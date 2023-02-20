Tata Motors has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Uber to supply 25,000 XPRES–T EVs . This MoU marks the largest 4-wheeler EV fleet order in the industry.

Tata Motors will be aiding Uber in electrifying its services across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. The company will begin the deliveries to Uber fleet partners in a phased manner, starting this month.

Uber Premium Category Service

Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said, “In line with our commitment to grow sustainable mobility in the country, we are delighted to partner with Uber, India’s leading ridesharing platform. Offering customers our environmentally friendly EV ride experiences via Uber’s Premium Category service, will accelerate the adoption of green and clean personal ride sharing. This partnership will further cement our market position in the fleet segment.”

Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia said, “Uber is committed to bringing sustainable, shared mobility to India, and this partnership with Tata Motors is a major milestone on that journey. It represents the largest EV partnership yet between an automaker and a ridesharing platform in India. It will supercharge the transition to zero emissions on the Uber platform as we work towards building a sustainable future.“

So far, Tata Motors has rolled out over 50,000 EVs in the personal and fleet segment

In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the ‘XPRES’ brand exclusively for fleet customers, and the XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand.

XPRES-T electric sedan comes with 2 range options—315 km and 277 km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). It packs a energy density battery of 26 kWh and 25.5 kWh and can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 59 minutes and 110 minutes, respectively. The vehicles can be charged using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15A plug point, which is easily available and convenient.

It comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD as standard across variants. The premium interiors with standard automatic climate control and electric blue accents across its interior and exterior will give it a differentiated presence from other Tata cars.