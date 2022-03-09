hamburger

Tata Power-backed company gets coal mining permit in Indonesia

BL Mumbai Bureau | March 9 | Updated on: Mar 09, 2022
Electricity pylons and chimneys at the Tata Power Co. Trombay Thermal Power Station in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. India is grappling with an escalating crisis as stockpiles of coal, the fuel used to generate about 70% of the nation’s electricity, dwindle to the lowest in years just as power demand is set to surge. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg | Photo Credit: DHIRAJ SINGH

Tata Power foresees robust supply for its imported coal-based thermal plants

PT Kaltim Prima Coal (KPC), which is 30 per cent owned by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has been granted a special mining business permit (IUPK) by the head of Indonesia’s Investment Coordinating Board.

Bhira Investments Pte is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power that has a stake in KPC.

The permit is for an initial period of 10 years, up to December 31, 2031, and can be extended under applicable regulations. This extension confers certainty on the mining operations and supply of coal.

These strategic assets help Tata Power hedge against imported coal price, the company said in a statement.  

Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power, said, “We are thankful to the Indonesian government for trusting PT KPC through the renewal of our special mining business permit for coal. This will ensure a robust coal supply chain for our imported coal-based thermal plants, resulting in the generation of reliable power to meet India’s energy demands.”

Published on March 09, 2022

