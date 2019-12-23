Tata Power bags electricity supply contract from Odisha

Marking a smallpox milestone
The World Health Organization commemorated the 40th anniversary of smallpox eradication, recognising the ...
Tata Power has bagged the licence for supplying power to Odisha for 25 years.
In a filing to the exchanges, Tata Power said that the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC), selected the company for the distribution and retail supply of electricity in Odisha's five circles, together constituting Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha (CESU). These five circles span across Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Paradip and Dhenkanal.
Tata Power will form a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) entity in which the Government of Odisha, which will own 49 per cent equity and the remaining 51 per cent by Tata Power.
Recently, our focus has been on increasing the company’s existing footprint in distribution of electricity through Public-Private-Partnerships (PPP) with discoms. This tie up with CESU is the latest such partnership in the distribution business,” said Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.
Wtih this deal Tata Power gets access to around 50 lakh customers and is expected to rake in annual revenues in excess of Rs 3,000 crore. Tata Power has total consumer base of 2.5 million across Mumbai, Delhi and Ajmer and with acquisition of CESU, its consumer base would double and touch 5 million consumers. Tata Power has a similar deal in Delhi,wherein similar PPP model was formed after privatisation of Delhi Viduvt Board in 2002 where AT & C losses have been brought down from 53 per cent in 2002 to around 8 per cent now.
The World Health Organization commemorated the 40th anniversary of smallpox eradication, recognising the ...
Cholera containment WHO highlights progressThe number of cholera cases decreased globally by 60 per cent in ...
Companies face pricing and competitive pressure in most of their export markets
Amol AroraVice-Chairman & MD, Shemford Group of Futuristic Schools Physical activity in some form, no ...
The decline in stock prices over the past two years has created some lucrative opportunities.From buying ...
This might appear to be a strange question, if one went by the performance of the Sensex and the Nifty ...
The key indices have surpassed key barriers
After putting up a subdued performance in recent years, many Indian pharma companies have reported an improved ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...