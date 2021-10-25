Tata power finishes installation of over 1,000 EV charging stations in India

Tata Power has achieved a milestone of having more than 1,000 Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country. In addition, there are close to 10,000 home EV charging points.

Starting with the first chargers being installed in Mumbai, Tata Power EV charging points are now present in nearly 180 cities and in multiple State and National highways under various business models and market segments. The company is planning to have a base of 10,000 charging stations to enable whole stretches of highways into e-highways across the country.

“We have started the first of our many milestones towards enabling the EV revolution in the country through successful deployment of over 1,000 EV charging points in public domain. This makes Tata Power the country’s largest EV charging solutions provider. Our innovative and collaborative approach has made a significant impact in developing this ecosystem and encouraging EV adoption in the country,” said Praveer Sinha, CEO&MD, Tata Power.

Partnership

Tata Power has partnered with Tata Motors Limited, MG Motors India Limited, Jaguar Land Rover, TVS & more, for developing EV charging infrastructure for their customers and dealers. The partnerships with multiple state transport utilities facilitate e-bus charging, furthering the cause of green public transport. Tata Power also actively collaborates with IOCL, HPCL, IGL, MGL and multiple State governments for developing EV Charging Infrastructure (EVCI).

With the increase in EV adoption, the company has also expanded footprint into the electric 3-wheeler and 2-wheeler charging market. Earlier this month, Tata Power and TVS Motor Company, one of the leading manufacturers of two-wheelers and three-wheelers globally, signed on a strategic partnership to drive the comprehensive implementation of EVCI across India and deploy solar power technologies at TVS Motor locations. The partnership aims to create a large dedicated electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure to accelerate electric mobility in India.

Some of the recent announcements by the company include those with HPCL to provide end-to-end EV charging stations at their retail outlets and with the Lodha Group for stations in its commercial and residential projects in Mumbai.

Tata Power has also developed a robust software platform for customers of EV charging and has released a mobile-based application (Tata Power EZCharge) to give its consumers a simple and easy charging experience. The app helps in locating EV charging stations, charging EVs, and making bill payments online, making it one-of-its kind.