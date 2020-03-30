Tata Power jv commissions Shuakhevi hydro project in Georgia

Adjaristsqali Georgia LLC, a joint venture between Tata Power, Norway’s Clean Energy Invest (CEI), and International Financial Corporation (IFC), has started commercial operation of the 178-MW Shuakhevi Hydro Power Project (HPP).

This project is located in south-west Georgia. Further, AGL will soon commission the 9-MW Skhalta Hydro Power project, which is also a component of the Shuakhevi Project scheme, the company said in a statement.

Milestone for Tata Power

Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Power, said, “The commercial operation of the Shuakhevi HPP is an important milestone for Tata Power and its partners. Shuakhevi HPP represents the largest and most influential energy project in the last 70 years. The success of the 178-MW Shuakhevi HPP cascades are crucial for the integrity, security and independence of energy in Georgia.”

The Shuakhevi HPP is the only project in Georgia’s energy sector that has been funded by financial institutes such as European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and IFC, a member of the World Bank Group. The project will generate around 450 GWh of clean energy to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases by more than 2,00,000 tonnes a year.

The power generated by the project will be exclusively sold within Georgia throughout winter, which is a period of energy deficit. The overall project cost is estimated to be $500 million.

Tata Power has an installed hydro power capacity of approximately 500 MW with three plants in Maharashtra that generate power for the domestic market.