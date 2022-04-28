Tata Power, NAREDCO sign MoU for 5,000 EV charging points across Maharashtra   

Tata Power, one of India’s biggest power generators, has collaborated with the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), Maharashtra to install up to 5,000 electric vehicle charging points across its member’s developer properties.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday between the two entities. EV owners across members’ properties will have 24x7 vehicle charging, monitoring, and e-payments facilities through Tata Power’s EZ Charge mobile app.

The MoU facilitates installation, maintenance and up-gradation of the chargers as and when required.

“The move will put an efficient electric vehicle ecosystem closer to the end-user, allowing us to contribute to the national aim of a rapid transition to green mobility,” said Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.

The chargers will be made available as public/semi-public charging stations based on the nature of the premises. This will give commuters easy access to the chargers, Tata Power said.