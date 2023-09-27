Chennai

Tata Power Renewable Energy , a subsidiary of Tata Power Ltd, will establish a 41 MW captive solar plant at Thoothukudi in southern Tamil Nadu for its subsidiary TP Solar’s new greenfield 4.3 GW solar cell and module manufacturing facility that is coming up at Tirunelveli.

The captive solar power unit is expected to generate 101 million units of electricity and offset around 72,000 tonnes of CO 2 emissions annually, according to the company.

The project will be commissioned in 12 months after the signing of the project development agreement.

TP Solar’s solar cell manufacturing plant is expected to start commercial production by FY25. The company’s proposed investment in this project is ₹3,000 crore as per the MoU signed with the Tamil Nadu government.

“Green energy supply to our state-of-the-art 4.3 GW solar cell and module manufacturing facility from the captive solar plant will act as a model for all the upcoming solar component manufacturing facilities to source green energy for their production and contribute towards the country’s target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity by the end of this decade,” said Ashish Khanna, CEO, TPREL.

TPREL has roped in TP Govardhan Creatives Ltd for the development, operation, and upkeep of the solar power facility .

TP Solar cell and module production plant will produce high-wattage modules. The company has received the Letter of Award (LoA) for availing incentives of ₹383 crore for setting up 4 GW of cells and 4 GW modules manufacturing unit under the PLI Scheme (Tranche II), according to the latest annual report of Tata Power.

With this new captive solar plant, TPREL’s total capacity will expand to 7,877 MW including 3,720 MW of projects at different stages of implementation, and an operational capacity of 4,157 MW, comprising 3,154 MW of solar energy and 1,003 MW wind energy.