Companies

Tata Sons ties up with Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Covid-19 test kits

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 31, 2020 Published on May 31, 2020

The Tata Group has entered into a partnership agreement with the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) in Thiruvananthapuram for commercial production of Covid-19 testing kits.

The kits will be based on Reverse Transcriptase Loop-Mediated Amplification (RT-LAMP) technology for Covid-19 detection, which can produce results in significantly less time, thereby, increasing the throughput of labs in India.

The tests are expected to get approval shortly and production will commence soon after, Tata Group said in a statement.

Tata Sons’ tie-up with SCTIMST follows its partnership with the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology to produce CRISPR-based COVID test kits. These two partnerships will significantly boost Tata Sons’ efforts to cater to the burgeoning demand for COVID testing across the country.

The RT-LAMP is a futuristic technology that can be adapted for point-of-care setting. The ‘Chitra Gene LAMP-N’ test uses an isothermal set-up to create copies of viral DNA for detection, which significantly reduces the complexity of the overall process compared to the prevalent Real Time PCR technology.

Additionally, the test also uses proprietary magnetic nanoparticle-based RNA extraction, which gives highly purified and concentrated levels of RNA from the swab sample.

“The Tata Group is committed to playing its part in fighting the global epidemic. Testing is a crucial part of the fight against Covid-19, as early detection and treatment arrests the spread of the infection. With more and more tests being conducted, the demand for testing kits is growing. Our association with Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute is a significant step in our efforts to encourage indigenous production of second generation testing kits, which enhances speed of testing and ease of handling,” Banmali Agrawala, President-Infrastructure and Defence & Aerospace, Tata Sons said.

“The mass production of RT-Lamp-based Covid-19 testing kits with the active support of the Tata Group will be a significant milestone for the institute,” said V K Saraswat, Member Niti Aayog and President, SCTIMST.

Published on May 31, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
coronavirus
alliance and joint venture
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
NCLAT to hear all urgent cases via video conferencing from June 1
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.