Companies

Tata Starbucks opens its first drive-thru store

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 09, 2020 Published on July 09, 2020

The Tata Starbucks’ drive-thru format offers added convenience for customers who want to pick up their orders from their car   -  PV sSIVAKUMAR

Tata Starbucks Private Limited on Thursday said it’s opening its first drive-thru store in India at Dhillon Plaza, Ambala Chandigarh Expressway, Singhpura in Zirakpur.

This demonstrates the company’s long-term commitment to the Indian market, where it now has 187 stores, it said in a statement.

“Tata Starbucks has had an incredible journey in India, and we are proud to have achieved yet another milestone. The opening of our first drive-thru store showcases our commitment to evolving our brand and business in India,” said Navin Gurnaney, CEO, Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd.

The drive-thru format offers added convenience for customers who want to pick up their orders from their car, or travellers on the go, the company said. At the drive-thru window, a Starbucks partner will also be greeting each customer and take their orders.

To introduce the drive-thru in India and engage with customers, Tata Starbucks launched a digital marketing campaign with the tagline “Why wait for your brew, when you can drive-thru?”

As a part of the launch offer, Starbucks customers can avail 15 per cent off on their ‘drive-thru’ order. These discount coupons can be collected from the Chandigarh and Mohali Starbucks stores and can be redeemed at the drive-thru for a limited period, it said.

Published on July 09, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
HCC reports consolidated net profit at ₹311 crore for March quarter