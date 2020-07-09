Tata Starbucks opens its first drive-thru store

Lambo’s new roadster is sold out even before launch
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
Tata Starbucks Private Limited on Thursday said it’s opening its first drive-thru store in India at Dhillon Plaza, Ambala Chandigarh Expressway, Singhpura in Zirakpur.
This demonstrates the company’s long-term commitment to the Indian market, where it now has 187 stores, it said in a statement.
“Tata Starbucks has had an incredible journey in India, and we are proud to have achieved yet another milestone. The opening of our first drive-thru store showcases our commitment to evolving our brand and business in India,” said Navin Gurnaney, CEO, Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd.
The drive-thru format offers added convenience for customers who want to pick up their orders from their car, or travellers on the go, the company said. At the drive-thru window, a Starbucks partner will also be greeting each customer and take their orders.
To introduce the drive-thru in India and engage with customers, Tata Starbucks launched a digital marketing campaign with the tagline “Why wait for your brew, when you can drive-thru?”
As a part of the launch offer, Starbucks customers can avail 15 per cent off on their ‘drive-thru’ order. These discount coupons can be collected from the Chandigarh and Mohali Starbucks stores and can be redeemed at the drive-thru for a limited period, it said.
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
New all-electric SUV coupe to be launched in 2021; this will be the 7th EV from the German luxury brand
The Head of Pininfarina, the Italian car design company, dwells upon new design dynamics evolving beyond the ...
This nicely designed laptop-tablet hybrid is for those who want to work on the go and don’t need heavyweight ...
The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of health insurance across all ages of the ...
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
You can recover unclaimed securities from a company within seven years of investment, and after that, from ...
I am an NRI and would like to start investing in stocks (long-term) through an NRO account. How would I go ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...