Tata Starbucks opens its first drive-thru store

Tata Starbucks Private Limited on Thursday said it’s opening its first drive-thru store in India at Dhillon Plaza, Ambala Chandigarh Expressway, Singhpura in Zirakpur.

This demonstrates the company’s long-term commitment to the Indian market, where it now has 187 stores, it said in a statement.

“Tata Starbucks has had an incredible journey in India, and we are proud to have achieved yet another milestone. The opening of our first drive-thru store showcases our commitment to evolving our brand and business in India,” said Navin Gurnaney, CEO, Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd.

The drive-thru format offers added convenience for customers who want to pick up their orders from their car, or travellers on the go, the company said. At the drive-thru window, a Starbucks partner will also be greeting each customer and take their orders.

To introduce the drive-thru in India and engage with customers, Tata Starbucks launched a digital marketing campaign with the tagline “Why wait for your brew, when you can drive-thru?”

As a part of the launch offer, Starbucks customers can avail 15 per cent off on their ‘drive-thru’ order. These discount coupons can be collected from the Chandigarh and Mohali Starbucks stores and can be redeemed at the drive-thru for a limited period, it said.