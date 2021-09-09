Tata Steel launches electric vehicles at plants

Tata Steel has started using electric vehicles for transportation of finished steel at its Jamshedpur plant after the successful launch of the initiative earlier at its Sahibabad plant in Uttar Pradesh.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, Tata Steel has now extended the facility in Jamshedpur with the inaugural run organised from Billet Yard to Beekay Steel Plant on Wednesday. Tata Steel has tied up with an Indian start-up to deploy EVs for transportation of finished steel.

Tata Steel has a contract for deployment of 27 EVs having a minimum carrying capacity of 35 tonnes of steel. The company plans to deploy 15 EVs at the Jamshedpur plant and 12 EVs as the Sahibabad plant, the release said.

Peeyush Gupta, Vice-President, Supply Chain, Tata Steel, said the initiative is aimed at reduction of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and protection of environment in the long run.

The EVs being deployed comprise a 2.5 tonne, 275 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with sophisticated cooling system with a battery management system having capability to operate at ambient temperatures up to 60 degrees Celsius.

The battery pack is powered by a 160 kWh charger set-up which will charge the battery from 0 to100 per cent in 95 minutes. With zero tail-pipe emission, each EV would reduce the GHG footprint by over 125 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent every year, it added.