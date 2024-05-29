Tata Steel is expected to post a 20 per cent year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit at ₹1,354 crore for the fourth quarter of FY24 due to weak demand and lower realisations.

The steelmaker’s quarterly margin may fall to 10.67 per cent as against 11.46 per cent a year ago, according to analysts’ report.

The Tata group’s quarterly revenue may be lower at ₹61,096 crore, against ₹62,962 crore logged during the same period last year.

Its EBITDA per tonne is expected to contract to ₹15,322 for the March quarter from ₹16,160 a year ago, according to the reports.