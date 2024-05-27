Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited (SMEL), expanded its rail infrastructure at its integrated steel plant in Pandloi, near Rengali, Sambalpur district, Odisha. This initiative, is part of the company’s long-term strategy for sustainable growth and efficient operations.

The company informed that the plant, which includes a coal washery and power plant, witnessed growth, improved rail infrastructure, for handling increased raw material intake, and finished goods dispatch. The previous setup of two dedicated railway lines, has been expanded to four, including a lead line, branching from Rengali station, three branch lines, and an engine escape line. This infrastructure upgrade, approved by the Indian Railways in a Detailed Project Report (DPR) in 2015, is now fully operational with completed overhead electrification.

The expanded rail system is designed to handle more than 110 rakes per month, the current setup can only manage about 60 per cent of the increased volume of raw materials and finished goods. To address this, the company said, that it plans on introducing wagon tipplers by 2028. This addition is expected to enhance rail operation efficiency, allowing faster turnaround times and a 100 per cent increase in rail handling capacity.

