Tata Technologies, a Tata Motor subsidiary, on Thursday, inaugurated 22 industry 4.0 technology centres across Tamil Nadu to upskill youth on latest manufacturing technologies.

The technology centres were inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at an event held in Oragadam, Chennai in the presence of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Tata Technologies MD & CEO Warren Harris and several other State ministers.

Tata Technologies is engaged in engineering services outsourcing and product development and providing IT services to the global manufacturing industries.

Upskilling and more

It is to be recalled that Tata Technologies signed an Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Tamil Nadu government in June 2022 to transform 71 government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Tamil Nadu into technology centres with modern infrastructure and training facilities to meet the Industry 4.0 standards.

Tata Technologies said, besides catering to the advanced skill requirements of students, these technology centres will also act as technology and industrial hubs for MSMEs.

The technology centres will facilitate upskilling through long-term courses such as manufacturing process control and automation, industrial robotics, mechanical electric vehicle, virtual verification, advanced manufacturing among others, it added.