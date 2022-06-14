Tata Technologies joins hands with TN for tech transformation of 71 Industrial Training Institutes

Tata Technologies on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the Tamil Nadu government to transform 71 government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the State into technology centres, with modern infrastructure and training facilities, to meet industry 4.0 standards in five years. The proposed investment on the project would be ₹2,204 crore, a company release said.

Tata Technologies will also provide industrial support for trainers’ training and to ensure maintenance of the new set-up. Post upgradation, these technology centres will also serve as technology & industrial hubs for MSMEs, the release said.

Tamil Nadu is attempting to create a benchmark for technological upgradation of the State ITIs. The objective is to bridge the gap between academia and industry by establishing modern technology centres, to facilitate innovation and skill development of students and industry professionals, who could be absorbed as skilled resources in the manufacturing industry.

The courses offered would upgrade the skills of the basic workforce in line with industry requirements, and offer participants a platform for placements . This will also improve the availability of advanced skills required for smart manufacturing across the state and provide the impetus for skills-led manufacturing, thereby, attracting investments into Tamil Nadu, the release said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, said the collaboration with Tata Technologies is an effort to bridge the demand-supply gap for skilled workforce in the manufacturing industry. The upgraded technology centres will help the State upskill and reskill youth , thereby attracting investments, creating more job opportunities, and helping us become a $1-trillion economy by 2030.

S Ramadorai, Chairman, Tata Technologies Ltd, said the industrial ecosystem and its requirements have changed significantly over the last few years with a digital-first approach. The project provides an excellent opportunity to leverage the company’s manufacturing domain knowledge to upskill and empower youth in the state.