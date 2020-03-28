Tata Trusts commits ₹500 crore for fight against Covid-19

Tata Trusts, which together hold 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, has pledged ₹500 crore to fight against the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The amount would be used to purchase personal protective equipment for the medical personnel on the frontline, respiratory systems for treating covid-19 cases, purchase of testing kits, setting up modular treatment facilities for infected patients and for knowledge management and training of health workers and the general public.

“The current situation in India and across the world is of grave concern and needs immediate action. Tata Trusts and the Tata group’s companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. The need of the hour is greater than any other time,” Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan N Tata said.

“In this exceptionally difficult period, I believe that urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to fight the COVID 19 crisis, which is one of the toughest challenges the human race will face,” he added.

Tata Trusts, Tata Sons and the Tata group companies are joined by local and global partners and the government to fight this crisis on a united public health collaboration platform, which will strive to reach out to sections that are underprivileged and deprived.

“We are deeply grateful and have immense respect for every person of member organisations who have risked their life and safety to fight this pandemic,” Tata added.